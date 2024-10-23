PTI to challenge 26th Constitutional Amendment in court, announces protest movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the recently passed 26th in court. In a meeting chaired by Barrister Gohar on Wednesday, PTI’s core committee expressed concerns over the amendment, specifically criticizing the disregard for seniority in the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Barrister Gohar announced that the party would not only challenge the amendment legally but also launch a large-scale protest movement.

The committee also called for the removal of the ban on meetings with PTI founder in Adiala Jail and demanded the immediate release of party members, including Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Azam Swati, and Advocate Intizar Hussain.

PTI leaders claimed the amendment was passed through "horse-trading" and force, further criticizing the legitimacy of the assembly that passed it.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced plans for countrywide protests, labeling the amendment unconstitutional and accusing the assembly of coming to power through fraudulent means.