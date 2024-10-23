Punjab cabinet approves measures to protect environment

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday chaired the 18th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and decide on important agenda items including measures for environmental protection. The cabinet approved amendments in the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to increase fines for vehicles that emit smoke. It was briefed that a vehicle operating without a Vehicle Fitness Certificate will be fined and impounded after a one-time notice. The cabinet also approved an initiative to eliminate environmental pollution, and to introduce single-use plastic culture in Punjab. It also gave approval to set up district plastic management committees to address enforcement issues. DCs and DPOs will be chairpersons of these committees while traders and other relevant authorities will be their members. The committees will have the power to impose fines to ensure implementation of plastic elimination campaigns. They will also have the power to seal factories manufacturing non-standard and environmentally non-friendly plastic bags besides lowering the registration and renewal fee of a quality and environment-friendly plastic bag manufacturing factory. The cabinet also gave approval to recruit 310 Environment Inspectors besides approving the purchase of 250 e-bikes and a standard uniform for them. The cabinet approved the establishment of Punjab Examination, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA) besides approving CM Punjab laptop scheme. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to give laptops to students as soon as possible.

The provincial cabinet gave approval to Khelta Punjab Games 2024 (Under 16 Talent Hunt Programme). It was briefed that more than one lakh 15 thousand players have been registered for Khelta Punjab Games, and 6,000 youths will be given internship in sports department at Rs 25,000 per month. It was also apprised that private universities will provide 50 young athletes with free education along with sports facilities. The cabinet approved Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card for Small Farmers, and set a target of producing 2 lakh animals per year, besides extending the scheme to big farmers too. It approved an Act 2024 for the establishment of three new authorities in Punjab: Punjab Development Authority, Punjab Water & Sanitation Authority and Punjab Horticulture Authority. The chief minister directed to issue festival cards for Hindu and Sikh brothers in Punjab, under which Rs 10,000 will be given to 2200 families on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birthday and Diwali. The cabinet also approved to open technical universities in Punjab besides approving recruitment to Grade 1-15 vacancies in Wildlife Park Joharabad.