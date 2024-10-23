Putin offers Erdogan condolences over terrorist attack in Turkish capital

Speaking in person, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara that has taken the lives of four people.

In Kazan, Russia, speaking on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit Erdogan is attending as a guest, Putin said: "Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye.”

Putin added that Russia condemns any manifestations of terrorism.

Earlier, on X, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that people had been killed and wounded in an attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

He called on people seeking the latest developments to rely on statements from official sources.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Ankara prosecutors have also launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.