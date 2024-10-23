Reserved seats verdict execution not binding as appeals not decided: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has said that the implementation of the Supreme Court’s July 12 verdict in the reserved seats was not binding since the appeals against it were not decided.

Two judges, namely Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel Tuesday released their detailed reasoning in the case of reserved seats of women and non-Muslims in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

The two judge judgment said that since Article 51(6)(d)&(e) and Article 106(3)(b)&(c) of the Constitution provide that members to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims shall be elected in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court on July 12, 2024 had ruled that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is a political party and entitled to reserved seats of women and non-Muslims in the National and the Provincial Assemblies.

In February 8 elections, over 80 PTI-backed independent candidates, after winning the polls joined the SIC, which claimed seats reserved for minorities and women in the National and Provincial Assemblies. However, the ECP rejected the SIC’s plea. It then approached the PHC, which upheld the ECP’s decision. Dissatisfied with this outcome, the SIC filed appeals before the apex court.

The judgment said if a law requires an act has to be done in a particular manner, that is how it should be done. Thus, no party is entitled to file list of its candidates to the reserved seats contrary to the provisions of section 104 of the Act, after the period fixed by the ECP for submission of nomination papers.

The two-judge disagreed with the majority judgment that gave the 41 independent candidates an option that they may join PTI by submitting declarations about their affiliation with PTI and to obtain certificates of their nomination by PTI, within a period of fifteen days. They wrote; “Neither the Constitution nor the Act permits us (Judges) to issue direction or provide an opportunity or additional avenue to them to join another political party and that too, within a period of fifteen days.

They said that judges decide cases in accordance with the Constitution and law, based upon the material available before them. Any such contention must be supported by the record, which is lacking in this case, therefore, these 41 candidates were independents.

Justice Faez though agreed with the short order and the judgment authored by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel noted that the majority’s short order concluded by permitting the Election Commission of Pakistan (‘ECP’) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (‘PTI’) to, ‘apply to the Court by making an appropriate application, which shall be put up before the Judges constituting the majority in chambers for such orders and directions as may be deemed appropriate’. “This deviated from how courts have always functioned, was novel and unprecedented.”

The Chief Justice stated that by conducting the hearing of ECP and PTI in chambers the majority of the judges effectively legislated, because neither the Constitution nor any law permits what they did.

He added that the majority disregarded the precedents of this Court, including the above. They not only carved out a separate eight-member ‘court’ from the thirteen-member Court, but also innovated further by not finally concluding the hearing of the appeals, because they permitted appropriate application to be filed, introduced timelines and changed what the Constitution provided.

He further said that Judges may decide or dispose of a case as per their understanding of the Constitution and the law but it is critical that the case must be decided or disposed of. Permitting appropriate application to be filed by the ECP or the PTI meant that the case was not decided or disposed of. This coupled with the stated timelines effectively kept the appeals pending. In civil cases after a judgment is pronounced the decree follows. In constitutional cases too a judgment can be executed, provided it is finally and conclusively decided. The majority’s short order and the majority’s judgment did not conclude the appeals. The well trodden legal path was abandoned by the majority which created unnecessary and avoidable problems. Since the appeals were not finally decided there was no decision which could be stated to be binding, in terms of Article 189 of the Constitution. Similarly, contempt of court proceedings for any non-compliance of the ‘order of the Court’, under Article 204 of the Constitution, cannot be initiated. The right of review, which Article 188 of the Constitution grants, was also effectively negated.

The majority’s short order was announced on 12 July 2024, following which the Judges had to issue their detailed reasons for the same. Instead something inexplicable happened. A purported ‘order’ was uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website on 14 September 2024, and this was done without informing the Chief Justice, the other Judges (in the minority), and bypassing the Registrar and the office of the Supreme Court. And, this was done on a Saturday, after the Registrar had left.

The CJP pointed that the majority’s order/clarification was admittedly passed without first listing the cases, without issuing notices to the parties and without issuance of the requisite notice to the Attorney-General for Pakistan. By not issuing notices, not granting an opportunity of hearing, and not conducting the hearing in open Court, the well established rules of natural justice were transgressed, and Article 10A of the Constitution, which gives protection to procedural fairness and has elevated due process and fair trial to the status of a Fundamental Right, was contravened.

Justice Faez, by referring paragraph 58 of eight judges detailed reasons, expressed concern that “to say that there was no legal requirement to hear the parties disregarded innumerable judgments of this Court.” “By not hearing the parties to the appeals the judges also effaced several millennia of jurisprudence.”

He said that the majority’s order/clarification and the majority’s Clarification cannot be stated to have been issued by a ‘Court’; the forum which issued them was coram non judice. Moreover, such forum did not comply with the rudimentary principles of natural justice, of due process and of fair trial.

He added that the majority’s short order and the majority’s judgment not only disregarded the texts of Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution but effectively amended the Constitution. The Constitution can only be amended in the manner as stipulated therein (Articles 238 and 239), and judges have no role in amending it.

He pointed that Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had departed from his earlier decision in Jurist Foundation v Federation and Pakistan wherein a challenge to the appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the Chief of the Army Staff was made. The 41 candidates out of 80 candidates, who joined SIC, in clear terms declared themselves as independents, while filing their declarations without there being a certificate (ticket) from any party, including PTI.

Justice Isa said that there is nothing on the record to suggest that these 41 candidates were compelled, coerced, pressurized, misinterpreted the law or judgment of this Court or was there any other peculiar circumstance beyond their control, to declare their status as independents. In the given circumstances, there is no reason, why they should be considered as PTI’s nominated candidates.

The judgment noted that there is no dispute that these 41 candidates did not file declarations about their affiliation with PTI, nor is there party’s certificate (party ticket) nominating them as its candidates. This establishes the fact that at the time of submission of nomination papers, none of them had filed declarations about their affiliation with PTI, nor had a certificate (ticket) from the said party.

It added that all these candidates after being notified as independently elected candidates had an option to join PTI, instead they by exercising their constitutional right, joined SIC with free will and consent, and stated so in the affidavits filed by them. We do not agree with the reasons which prevailed upon the ROs and the ECP, declaring PTI’s 39 affiliated returned candidates as independents. The members to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims shall be elected in accordance with law on the basis of general seats won/secured, including the said 39 returned candidates.