Revamping Pakistan’s Parliament

Parliament is the mother of all state institutions. If it is dysfunctional, all other institutions collapse. Pakistan is experiencing an institutional crisis, with the judiciary under pressure from the executive and parliament sidelined. Articles 90 to 107 of the Constitution empower the executive to implement laws, but not at the expense of the judiciary or legislature.

Pakistan is likely going through the worst phase in its history, with the Constitution on the verge of being rewritten by the executive. The judiciary has categorically rejected the amendment as unconstitutional, yet it faces unfathomable assaults from the government and establishment, including the Election Commission.

This chaotic situation has drawn much commentary, with many analysing the state’s inability to maintain law and order. However, the deeper issue is the erosion of public trust in parliament. Social media is flooded with misinformation about the military, with many blaming it for the country’s political instability, but parliamentarians also bear responsibility. Since Pakistan’s inception, civilian governments have consistently failed to uphold law and order, often relying on the military for help. This dependency has stifled political evolution, and the country has witnessed multiple military coups over the years.

It is time for pragmatic reforms to make parliament relevant again. Free and fair elections are crucial to restoring public confidence in state institutions. Distorted elections erode trust and undermine democracy. The Election Commission must perform its role more efficiently to protect the sanctity of the vote.

It is also essential for the people to recognise the role of politicians in creating opportunities for undemocratic forces to intervene. Civilian law enforcement must become capable of managing crises without military involvement. Pakistan’s history of weak civilian enforcement, as evidenced by the 1953 martial law in Lahore, underscores this need.

The country is in desperate need of political evolution. As Maleeha Lodhi writes in *Search for Stability*, consistent military intervention has hindered political progress in Pakistan. Political leaders must unite to curb the unrest and allow democracy to thrive.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.