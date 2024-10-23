Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Revised vehicle fitness certificate fees announced in Punjab – October 2024

5:56 PM | October 23, 2024
In a significant move to curb environmental pollution and enhance road safety, the Punjab government has made it mandatory for all public service vehicles operating in the province to obtain a vehicle fitness certificate. This decision, approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet, aims to address the growing smog issue and ensure vehicles on public roads meet essential safety and emission standards.

Stricter Measures for Public Transport
According to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1965 and the Motor Vehicle Rule of 1969, all categories of public service vehicles—including heavy-duty, light-duty, and rickshaws—must secure a fitness certificate through the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS). New vehicles must obtain this certificate before their initial registration but are exempt from fitness tests for their first two years of operation.

Updated Fees for Vehicle Fitness Certification
The government has also revised the fees for vehicle fitness certificates:

  • First-time Registration and Inspection Fee: Rs1,819 for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) and Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs), and Rs1,212 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws.
  • Renewal Fee (Every Six Months): Rs911 for HTVs and LTVs, and Rs758 for delivery vans, motor cars, taxis, rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws.

Appointment and Document Requirements
Vehicle owners can schedule an inspection appointment through the VICS customer service center by calling UAN 042-111-678-711 or visiting the VICS website. For the inspection, the following documents are required:

  • Original registration book/documents of the vehicle
  • CNIC and driver’s license
  • Inspection fee in cash
  • Vehicle in unloaded condition, without passengers or cargo

A Step Forward in Combating Pollution
The Punjab government’s initiative to make vehicle fitness checks mandatory is a commendable effort to reduce emissions and ensure safer roads. By addressing vehicle emissions and implementing stricter standards, the government aims to tackle the intensifying smog problem and promote public welfare in the province.
 

