Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Rs60m goods gutted after warehouse catches fire in Lodhran

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  The goods, including engine oil, tyres and vehicles spare parts, worth about Rs60 million were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a batteries warehouse near Mailsi Chowk Kahror Pacca Road. According to the Rescue 1122, the reason of the fire could not be ascertained.

On information, Rescue teams reached the spot and started an operation and saved two loaded vehicles as well.

A man received minor injuries in the incident who was identified as Muhammad Ali. The injured was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca. Seven vehicles extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

