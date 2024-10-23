Rural women playing vital role in agriculture, economic growth: Romina

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said that in any society where sustainable development is paramount, the pivotal role of rural women in agriculture and community development cannot be overlooked. Addressing as chief guest at the 17th Annual Rural Women Leadership Training Conference at the Lok Virsa open-air auditorium organized by civil society organisations here, she said that rural women are not only the backbone of agricultural production but also vital contributors to economic growth, food security, and social cohesion. Accounting for a significant portion of the agricultural workforce in the country, rural women provide a major labour force for key agricultural activities including planting, harvesting and managing livestock, ensuring that families and communities have access to adequate food and health, she added. “Their traditional knowledge and innovative practices enhance productivity and contribute to sustainable farming methods. By empowering women with resources, training, and access to markets, we can increase agricultural output and improve food security for millions,” the PM’s coordinator remarked. She further said that beyond farming, rural women are crucial for economic diversification. Many engage in small-scale enterprises, from food processing to handicrafts, creating jobs and boosting local economies.

Their entrepreneurial spirit can drive innovation and resilience in rural areas, laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth.

Rural women are now seen more at the forefront of community development activities. Because, they take on leadership roles in local organizations, advocate for their rights, and mobilize resources for various initiatives.