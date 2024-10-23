Sargodha RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan promoted 11 police officials to the rank of Sub-Inspector across the division.

The RPO issued these orders while conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting here on Tuesday in which District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi, DPO Khushaab Touqeer Muhammad Naeem, DPO Mianwali Muhammad Akhtar Farooq, DPO Bhakkar Muhammad Abdullah and Assistant Director Asima Mosa participated.

Police spokesperson Abid Hussain said that 21 promotion cases were remained under discussion for promotion; however, 11 ASIs qualify for getting promotion in next grade as Sub-Inspectors.

The promoted officials included— Hameedullah, Nasir Mehmood, Parwaiz Akhtar, Shah Jahangir, Saad-ullah Abid, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Mumtaz, Attaullah, Riasat Ali, Ehsanullah and Shafiullah.

15 criminals held

The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district, here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that police teams from different police stations raided different localities under their respective jurisdictions and netted Aslam, Naseer, Bashir, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 1-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 131 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 116 bullets. Further investigation was underway.

Several illegal petrol agencies sealed

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Sargodha Muhammad Wasim, Civil Defence Department under the supervision of Civil Defence officer Sargodha Saira Khan launched a massive crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and fuel agencies, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, the raiding teams raided at different localities and sealed several patrol agencies and registered FIRs against the illegal patrol pump and agencies owners, took illegal material into the custody.

Crackdowns against illegal patrol agencies would continue on daily basis.

Patwari held for bribe

The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday nabbed a Patwari (Revenue Officer) on corruption charges.

ACE sources said that Muhammad Amir son of Ghulam Habib resident of Nulli, Khushab, in his application to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran, alleged that Zulqarnain Patwari was demanding Rs10,000 for the transfer of a house registry. Upon receiving the application, the Regional Director asked Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shoukat to look into the matter. He alongwith Judicial Magistrate Abid Hussain raided and caught the accused receiving bribe red-handed.