Saud Shakeel advocates for spin-friendly conditions in Pak-England series decider

LAHORE - Vice-captain Saud Shakeel has expressed strong support for the team’s decision to create a spin-friendly pitch for the third Test match between Pakistan and Englandin Rawalpindi.

This strategic choice comes on the heels of Pakistan’s crucial victory in Multan, where the spinning surface significantly contributed to their success. Saud emphasized the climatic differences between Rawalpindi and Multan, noting that Rawalpindi’s conditions are less conducive to spin. “Unlike Multan, which is warmer and more humid, Rawalpindi typically favours fast bowlers and offers more bounce,” Saud Shakeel explained during a press conference.

He highlighted that these factors influence how the pitch wears over time.”After our win in Multan, skipper Shan Masood has made it clear that we want a turning track in Rawalpindi,” Saud said and added: “The success we achieved in the second Test has encouraged us to replicate those conditions to secure another victory.”

The vice-captain acknowledged the team’s recent tactical shift towards spin-friendly pitches, noting that they have learned valuable lessons from past experiences. “We need to approach pitch preparation on a series-by-series and match-by-match basis,” he said and added: “It’s crucial to adapt to the conditions and the opposition we face.” He also remarked on the psychological boost gained from their comeback win in the second Test. “A victory encourages a positive atmosphere within the team, and we aim to provide our spinners with the advantage they need to succeed once again,” Saud Shakeel concluded.