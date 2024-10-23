School lab attendant directed to work with MPA

Mardan - The District Education Officer (DEO-Male) directed the lab attendant of Government High School Mohib Banda to work with the member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Provincial Constituency PK-59, sources in the Education Department revealed.

Sources informed that DEO-Male Zahid Mohammad, on 17th October, issued Order No 6110/G. In the order, the DEO stated that the services of Muhammad Yahya, lab attendant of GHSS Mohib Banda, are hereby placed at the disposal of the MPA of PK-59 with immediate effect until further notice.

Sources added that Tariq Mehmood Aryani is the elected member of PK-59 and is closely associated with PTI’s former provincial minister and MNA Mohammad Atif Khan. A few weeks ago, Tariq Mehmood Aryani strongly criticised the provincial government on the assembly floor for neglecting the Mardan district in development projects.