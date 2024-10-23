Security threats at Adiala: Al-Qadir Trust case hearing adjourned till 28th

Islamabad - Hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case at Central Prison Adiala, Rawalpindi was adjourned till October 28 after Punjab government issued the third threat alert letter to Accountability Court Islamabad on Tuesday. Al-Qadir Trust case jail trial is at its concluding stages. Government of Punjab wrote the first letter to Accountability Court on October 6 which stated that jail trial wouldn’t happen since LEAs had received information about a terrorist outfit which could attack Adiala Jail and hearing of the jail trial should be adjourned till next week. The same letter was sent by Punjab government to accountability court that threat existed till October 21 and the third letter said that threat existed till October 25 and case should be adjourned. Adiala Jail has been completely cordoned off since October 6 because of the threat alert. According to the letter, there are 8,000 inmates in Adiala right now and it has the capacity for 2,174 inmates. The family visits at Adiala for prisoners were also banned due to the threat. Judge Nasir Javeed Rana adjourned the hearing till October 28.