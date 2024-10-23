Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sialkot DC visits educational institutes

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday urged teachers and parents to pay special attention to education and training of children so that a healthy, peaceful and progressive society can be formed. He said this while inspecting the Center of Excellence Government Lady Andersen Girls Higher Secondary School and Sialkot Public School Pasrur Road while talking to heads and teachers of schools. He said that the Punjab government was making comprehensive reforms to improve quality of education in schools to provide modern education to children. The deputy commissioner also reviewed library, classrooms and other facilities being provided to students.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024