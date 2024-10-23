Sialkot DC visits educational institutes

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday urged teachers and parents to pay special attention to education and training of children so that a healthy, peaceful and progressive society can be formed. He said this while inspecting the Center of Excellence Government Lady Andersen Girls Higher Secondary School and Sialkot Public School Pasrur Road while talking to heads and teachers of schools. He said that the Punjab government was making comprehensive reforms to improve quality of education in schools to provide modern education to children. The deputy commissioner also reviewed library, classrooms and other facilities being provided to students.