Sindh govt issues notification of revised minimum wages

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh government, on Tuesday, enforced minimum monthly wages of Rs37,000 for all the workers of industrial and commercial entities across the province.  Sindh Government has issued the notification of revised minimum wages following the approval of Sindh Chief Minister, said a statement issued here adding that the revised wages would be applicable from July 1, 2024.

The Sindh government in annual budget 2024-25 announced to raise minimum monthly wages of workers to Rs37,000 and now the revised wages- applicable in industrial and commercial establishments working throughout the province- has come in to force.  According to the notification, the female workers will also be paid the same wages as male workers and if the wages were already higher than the minimum threshold in any institution those would not be reduced.

Notification requires compliance of revised wages by all the institutions and relevant industries and commercial establishments working in the province are directed to ensure prompt compliance.

In a separate move to ensure access of the workers to their rights and benefits, the Sindh government decided to start a province-wide drive for registration of labour which not only included factory workers but also the domestic workers.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, while chairing a meeting of Labour and Human Resource Department, directed to start the registration campaign across the province and also instructed Deputy Commissioners to cooperate with the Labor Department in the regard.

The Sindh stressed to launch an awareness campaign to sensitize workers about their rights and the facilities being offered by government as well as informing the workers about the registration process.

The Sindh government is committed to protecting the rights of workers and their welfare, he said and assured that the government will take all possible steps to improve the quality of life of the workers.

Our Staff Reporter

