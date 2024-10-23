Six matches decided in Shaheed-e-Millat SSB 3×3 Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Six matches were decided in the 10th Shaheed-e-Millat SSB Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

Amjad Ali XI defeated Rashid Malik XI 12-8, Abdul Nasir XI beat Amjad XI 14-9, and Abdul Nasir XI triumphed over Rashid Malik XI 9-6. Meanwhile, KBBC overpowered Abdul Nasir XI 14-6, defeated Rashid Malik XI 18-12, but fell to Abdul Nasir XI 9-14.Outstanding performances were delivered by players including Hassan Ali, Zaid Ashraf, Haris Ali, Abdul Qadir, M Raza, Azlan Shah, Huzaifa Junior, Hamza Ali, Muneeb Ahmed, Irtaza Khan, and Shayan Ali.

Technical officials and referees for the matches included Tariq Hassan, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, M Ashraf, Naeem Ahmed, M Usman, and M Daniyal.At the start of the matches, players and organizers were introduced to the guest of honor, Treasurer of Sindh Olympic Association, Muhammad Asghar Baloch. Also present there were Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and others.

MEMORIAL BASKETBALL MATCH IN HONOR OF JOURNALIST USMAN ARAB SET FOR 25TH

A memorial basketball match to pay tribute to the renowned late journalist Usman Arab Satti will be played on Friday (October 25) at 8:00 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. The match is being organized by Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club, with the support of Javed Jhangra, Chairman and Founder of the Civil Lines Youth Cricket Foundation.

The announcement was made by the event organizer, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who also revealed that the Organizing Committee will be chaired by sports figure Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, with Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi serving as the Media Coordinator. The two teams, Abdul Nasir XI and Amjad Ali XI, will be announced on Wednesday. A selection committee led by Tariq Hussain, with members Zahid Malik and Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, has been formed to finalize the teams.