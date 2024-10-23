Son of MQM-P MNA Rana Ansar dies in car accident in Karachi

, the youngest son of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Rana Ansar, died in a car accident in Karachi early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred near the Clifton underpass when the car overturned and collided with the sidewalk. Shahzaib suffered fatal head injuries, while his friend Muhammad Ilyas was injured.

Shahzaib, a resident of Askari 4 and son of the late journalist Syed Ansar Ali Naqvi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police completed legal formalities before handing over the body to the family.

His funeral prayer will be held today after Isha's prayers at the mosque in Askari 4.