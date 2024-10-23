Sonia Majeed becomes first Asian female to receive two prestigious titles

DUBAI - In an unforgettable evening of recognition and celebration, international artist and philanthropist Sonia Majeed made history by becoming the first Asian female to be awarded twice at the 15th International Peace Award & Global Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024. Held in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmad Al Maktoum, Sonia was honoured with the distinguished titles of ‘UAE ICON 2024 and Celebrity Icon of UAE 2024.’ Organised by Shaaz Events in association with HMC United and HMC Events, the prestigious ceremony was a star-studded affair, with notable figures from various industries coming together to celebrate outstanding achievements. Sonia Majeed, who has long been recognised for her contributions to music, peace, and humanitarian efforts, added another remarkable achievement to her list with these two awards. “I am beyond humbled to have received these two monumental titles, UAE ICON 2024 and Celebrity Icon of UAE 2024, at such a prestigious event,” said Sonia Majeed. “Being recognised on this platform is not only a personal achievement but a testament to the power of art and music in bridging cultures and spreading peace. I am deeply thankful to all those who have supported my journey, and especially to Mr Shakeel and Ms Naghma Khan for honouring me in such a profound way.” In addition to receiving these prestigious accolades, Sonia was also invited to present awards at the event. One of the evening’s highlights was her privilege to present the UAE Fashion Icon Award to Mr Hanif Shaikh, the King of UAE’s fashion industry. Sonia’s role in the evening extended beyond her awards, as she graced the stage with a musical performance, singing two songs by special request, which received overwhelming appreciation from the audience. As a passionate advocate for peace and a celebrated voice in the international music scene, Sonia continues to inspire countless people worldwide through her artistic endeavours and humanitarian work. This historic recognition as the first Asian female to receive such accolades at this event solidifies her legacy in both the UAE and the global stage. Sonia Majeed is a globally renowned singer, humanitarian, and advocate for peace. Her music transcends borders, and she is known for using her platform to promote messages of unity, harmony, and love. With numerous international awards and recognitions under her belt, Sonia continues to make waves in the music industry while making meaningful contributions to society.