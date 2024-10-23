Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Special programme started for rehabilitation of special persons

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Punjab government’s initiative for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities has been set in motion by the district administration, with concrete steps now being taken to implement the special program effectively.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari took a significant step forward by visiting the Special Education Centre in Abdul Hakim, where he distributed hygiene kits and free textbooks to 104 children with special needs.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner engaged warmly with the children and closely observed the ongoing teaching processes at the center. He emphasised the government’s commitment to integrating special children into society as valuable, productive members.

“Efforts to improve the facilities and resources for special education institutions will continue,” the DC added.

He further urged teachers to pay special attention to the education and development of these children, ensuring they receive the care and guidance necessary to thrive. The initiative marks a key moment in the government’s ongoing efforts to support and empower individuals with disabilities, he maintained.

Our Staff Reporter

