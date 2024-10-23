Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Police tighten noose around criminals

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Under the leadership of City SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the Sukkur police have successfully tightened the noose around criminal elements through an effective patrolling plan, snap-checking, surprise checkpoints and other strategic measures. As per SSP’s Spokesperson, Shahjahan Soomro, the district has seen a remarkable reduction in crime rates during the ongoing year. There has been a substantial improvement in law and order since the posting of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. He said that incidents of robbery have decreased by 90 percent, while incidents of burglary have dropped. Notably, there has been a reduction in murder cases which was a major achievement for the Sukkur Police, he added. Motorcycle snatching incidents, car snatching cases, motorcycles and car theft have also been decreased. SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh credited this achievement to the relentless hard work and excellent planning of the police force. He emphasized that the Sukkur Police was committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the public and will continue their efforts to eradicate crime from the district.

Senate adjourned over quorum issue amid Mengal’s allegation of gagging BNP-M MP

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024