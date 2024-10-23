Superintendent Beenish Fatima wins prestigious international award in the USA

Punjab Police officer, Superintendent Beenish Fatima, has been honored with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2024 40 Under Forty Award in Boston, USA. The prestigious award recognizes 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from across the globe for their exemplary leadership and commitment to their profession.

Superintendent Beenish Fatima is the only Pakistani woman to receive this accolade, making history and bringing pride to the nation on the global stage.

Throughout her career, Beenish Fatima has been a trailblazer in addressing gender disparities within the police force. She became the first woman to lead Punjab Police’s Organized Crime Unit, where she actively removed barriers for female officers. Her efforts included establishing childcare facilities, creating female-friendly spaces at police headquarters, and implementing policies to eliminate gender bias.

Among her key initiatives, she set up Punjab’s first Tahaffuz Center—a specialized crime reporting center and help desk dedicated to serving the transgender community. In addition, she founded the Meesaq Centre in Islamabad, a police help desk and reporting center focused on the needs of religious minorities.

Beenish Fatima’s dedication to social justice also extends to child protection. She is collaborating with the Pakistan Child Protection Bureau to design an awareness campaign and support system for children who are victims of violent crimes.

Adding to her accolades, she was the first woman in the history of the Punjab Police to be appointed as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi.

Superintendent Fatima’s achievements are a testament to her commitment to societal equity and her dedication to advancing the role of women in policing. Her recognition at the IACP 2024 awards highlights her relentless efforts to create an inclusive and equitable environment within the law enforcement sector.