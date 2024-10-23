Team Teach for Pakistan beats Team UK in Islamabad Street Cricket showdown

The British High Commission in collaboration with the Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) female players, and the Barmy Army, hosted a thrilling street cricket match between Team Teach For Pakistan and Team UK in Islamabad.

The event took place at the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, with support from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), marking the England cricket team's arrival in Pakistan for the final match of the UK-Pakistan series.

After an exciting and competitive game, Team Teach For Pakistan secured a win by 5 wickets with 6 balls to spare. The young 13-year-old sensation, Saim Hussain, was named Player of the Match, receiving a bat signed by the England Cricket Team, courtesy of the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Team Teach For Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, restricting Team UK to 104 runs in 10 overs. In response, Team Teach For Pakistan chased down the target efficiently, scoring 110 runs in just 9 overs.

The UK’s commitment to supporting education and cultural exchanges through sports was highlighted during the event. Through UK funding, Teach For Pakistan has trained over 500 university graduates and young professionals via a two-year fellowship, benefiting more than 34,000 students, including nearly 23,000 girls in low-income communities.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE commented, "It was electrifying to see professional players like Tania Saeed, Humna Bilal, Syed Faridoun Mehmood, and Salman Fayaaz playing alongside students, who represent the future of Pakistan’s cricket. I’m eager to see these kids competing in future Test matches against England."

Khadija Bakhtiar, CEO of Teach For Pakistan, added, "A joyful and safe learning environment that encourages intellectual and physical growth is fundamental to Teach For Pakistan’s holistic approach to child development. Today’s match, supported by the FCDO and MoFEPT, is another step towards nurturing this vision."

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, expressed his delight, stating, "It’s an honor to host such a fantastic event with players from the English Cricket Team, Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan women’s cricket team, and the British High Commission. The enthusiasm of everyone involved fills me with excitement for the future of cricket and education in Pakistan."