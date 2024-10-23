Terrorists slit throat of three coal miners in Kurram

PESHAWAR - Terrorists on Tuesday killed three labourers in Khoidadkhel area of Central Kurram, police said. According to local police officials, the labourers working at a coalmine, owned by Mulla Nabi, when they were attacked by the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three labourers. The terrorists killed the labourers by slitting their throats open. Four of the laborers succeeded in fleeing the area upon seeing the terrorists and remained unhurt, police said, adding that the victims belonged to Darra Adam Khel, Kohat. Area police have initiated an investigation into the incident.