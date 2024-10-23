Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Terrorists slit throat of three coal miners in Kurram

NEWS WIRE
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Terrorists on Tuesday killed three labourers in Khoidadkhel area of Central Kurram, police said. According to local police officials, the labourers working at a coalmine, owned by Mulla Nabi, when they were attacked by the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three labourers. The terrorists killed the labourers by slitting their throats open. Four of the laborers succeeded in fleeing the area upon seeing the terrorists and remained unhurt, police said, adding that the victims belonged to Darra Adam Khel, Kohat. Area police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

