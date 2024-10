Top seeds advance in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE - The Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2024 at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, continues to heat up with the conclusion of the pre-quarterfinals. In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, seasoned player Shoaib Khan comfortably defeated Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-1, while Aqeel Khan overcame Shehzad Khan in a tighter contest, winning 6-4, 6-4. Barkat Ullah triumphed over Sami Zeb Khan 7-5, 6-2, and Abubakar Talha breezed past Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-2. M Abid outlasted Heera Ashiq 7-6, 6-4, Yousaf Khalil edged past Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 7-6 and Muzamil Murtaza beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1, 7-6.

In the ladies’ singles pre-quarterfinals, Noor Malik dominated Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-1, 6-1, while Ushna Sohail cruised past Fajar Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0. Khunsha Babar outclassed Momina Imran 6-0, 6-0 while Rahat ul Ain overpowered Mahrukh Sajid 6-2, 6-2.

The boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals saw Hamza Asim defeat M Rayyan Khan 6-1, 6-1, and M Salaar dispatch Yafat Nadeem 6-1, 6-2. M Yahya delivered a commanding performance against Hussnain Ali Rizwan, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Abdul Basit battled past Hassan Usmani 6-4, 7-6. Asad Zaman also advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Haziq Areejo.

In the boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hassan Usmani beat Aalay Hussain 4-0, 4-1, while Syed Mahad Shehzad defeated Ansar Ullah 4-1, 4-2. Ruhab Faisal secured a 4-1, 4-0 victory over Ohad e Mustafa, and Shayan Afridi won against M. Muaz 4-0, 4-1.

Other notable wins came from M Junaid, Abdur Rehman, Razik Sultan, and Omer Jawad.M Junaid beat Zayd Zaman 2-4, 4-1, 4-0, Abdur Rehman beat WaqasJanas 4-2, 5-3, Razik Sultan beat Aliyan Ali 4-1, 4-2 and Omer Jawad beat M Umer Ali 4-0, 4-0. In the boys’ U-12 first round, Ehsan Bari, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Ahyan, and Aliyan Ali progressed with straight-set victories, while Muhammad Ali overcame a tough challenge from M Ibrahim Hussain Gill, winning 4-2, 0-4, 10-8.