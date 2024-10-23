Wednesday, October 23, 2024
US State Dept declines comment on Pakistan's request for Aafia Siddiqui’s release

12:55 PM | October 23, 2024
The US State Department has refrained from commenting on the case of Pakistani neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence in the US on terrorism charges.

During a press briefing, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel directed inquiries to the Department of Justice, stating he would not address private diplomatic communications.

“So first, I certainly wouldn’t get into private diplomatic communications,” he said.

This comes after it was revealed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested Dr. Siddiqui's release on humanitarian grounds in a letter to US President Joe Biden. The letter was submitted to Islamabad High Court as part of efforts to secure her extradition.

