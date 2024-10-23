Youth arrested for uploading firing video on social media

FAISALABAD - The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a youth for resorting aerial firing and down loading its video on social media.

A police spokesperson said Rana Waseem of Chak No 56-RB had arranged a function in connection with his marriage and some guests, including Imran of Kotla, Rana Waqas of Chak No 53-RB, Rana Hashim, Mian Naeem residents of Chak No 93-RB, Rana Wasaq of Chak No 27-JB and 12 unknown accused resorted to aerial firing.

They also made video and spread it through social media which created panic in the area.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit its report besides ensuring arrest of the accused.

A special team was constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused, Rana Waqas, with a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets.

Brick kiln sealed

The Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) sealed a brick kiln running without zigzag technology.

A spokesperson for the local administration said here on Tuesday that AC Tandlianwala Azka Sehar checked various kiln houses and found one of them running without zigzag technology which is prerequisite to save the environment from pollution and avert smog during winter. Therefore, she sealed the brick kiln and further action against its owner is under progress, he added.

90 arrested, 14 shops sealed

Price control magistrates arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops in various parts of Faisalabad on charges of overpricing last week.

Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 8164 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets and imposed a fine of Rs3.371 million on 456 profiteers in addition to taking strict action against 532 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

During this period, the magistrates also arrested 90 shopkeepers and sealed 14 shops on violation of the Price Control Act, he added.