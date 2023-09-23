121 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab has witnessed a continuous surge in den­gue fever cases, reporting approximately 121 new confirmed cases during the past 24 hours. The latest update from the Health Department, as of Friday, revealed an alarming total of 3,153 con­firmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Notably, Lahore leads with 1,266 cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, documenting 761, 392, 161, and 132 cases, respectively. In the last 24 hours,Lahore reported 41 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 29, Multan 28, Faisalabad 5, Gujranwala 5, Sheikhu­pura 3, and Mandi Bahauddin recorded 2. Addi­tionally, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Chakwal each reported new case. Currently, 113 Dengue patients were under treatment in vari­ous hospitals across Punjab, with 36 of them in Lahore district. Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, appealed to citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever and urged them to cooperate with health department teams.