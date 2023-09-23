Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

121 new cases of dengue in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab has witnessed a continuous surge in den­gue fever cases, reporting approximately 121 new confirmed cases during the past 24 hours. The latest update from the Health Department, as of Friday, revealed an alarming total of 3,153 con­firmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Notably, Lahore leads with 1,266 cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, documenting 761, 392, 161, and 132 cases, respectively. In the last 24 hours,Lahore reported 41 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 29, Multan 28, Faisalabad 5, Gujranwala 5, Sheikhu­pura 3, and Mandi Bahauddin recorded 2. Addi­tionally, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Chakwal each reported new case. Currently, 113 Dengue patients were under treatment in vari­ous hospitals across Punjab, with 36 of them in Lahore district. Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, appealed to citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever and urged them to cooperate with health department teams.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023