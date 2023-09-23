Saturday, September 23, 2023
72 shops sealed, Rs 160,000 fine imposed

Agencies
September 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The district administration in an operation sealed 72 busi­nesses and shops in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider told the media on Friday that 160,000 fine was also imposed on five shops over violating business hours restriction imposed by the government. She ex­plained that 28 shops were sealed in Model Town tehsil, while 23 shops were sealed in Cantt and 21 were sealed in Raiwind and other tehsils. She said that the businesses outlets were operating af­ter 11:00 pm which was the violation of rules. She said that shops could be operated till 10:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and 11:00 pm from Friday to Sunday as per rules. The DC warned the business operators of the city to observe official timings for business operation activi­ties, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them as anti-smog campaign was effectively underway.

