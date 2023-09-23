Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

SIALKOT - In the aftermath of a flawed investigation in a double murder case, significant actions have been taken by authorities. Additional SP Malik Naveed made the announcement during a press conference, revealing that due to errors in the investigation of a double murder case, Police Station In-Charge Ijaz and ASI Habib of Bombanwala have been relieved of their du­ties. In their place, Afzal Ahmed has been appointed.

Further details provided by Additional SP Ma­lik Naveed indicated that progress had been made in the case. Four individuals suspected of being in­volved in the murder of Subhan and Ghulam Mustafa, namely Iman, Sajjad, Shahrzo, and Zeb, had been ap­prehended. This breakthrough in the case was linked to the investigation of an orphan girl.

The accused had allegedly disposed of the bodies of the two young men in a field after committing the murders. The press conference, where this informa­tion was shared, was attended by police spokesper­son Khurram Shehzad, Junaid Aftab, Javed Gul, An­jam Naqvi, Usman Butt, and Hafiz Mubeen.

In another incident in Bahlula area in Sadar Sialkot police station limits, a domestic dispute escalated into violence. It was reported that nine individuals, including in-laws Shahzad and Hasan, subjected their son-in-law Yasin to physical assault over a dispute concerning a yellow-colored house. The assailants went so far as to shave Yasin’s hair and eyebrows.

However, the situation took a darker turn when Malik Hussain, a participant in the conflict, opened fire and injured Hasnain Ahmed before fleeing the scene. The injured individual received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hos­pital for further treatment.