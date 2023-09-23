Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

SIALKOT - In the aftermath of a flawed investigation in a double murder case, significant actions have been taken by authorities. Additional SP Malik Naveed made the announcement during a press conference, revealing that due to errors in the investigation of a double murder case, Police Station In-Charge Ijaz and ASI Habib of Bombanwala have been relieved of their duties. In their place, Afzal Ahmed has been appointed.
Further details provided by Additional SP Malik Naveed indicated that progress had been made in the case. Four individuals suspected of being involved in the murder of Subhan and Ghulam Mustafa, namely Iman, Sajjad, Shahrzo, and Zeb, had been apprehended. This breakthrough in the case was linked to the investigation of an orphan girl.
The accused had allegedly disposed of the bodies of the two young men in a field after committing the murders. The press conference, where this information was shared, was attended by police spokesperson Khurram Shehzad, Junaid Aftab, Javed Gul, Anjam Naqvi, Usman Butt, and Hafiz Mubeen.
In another incident in Bahlula area in Sadar Sialkot police station limits, a domestic dispute escalated into violence. It was reported that nine individuals, including in-laws Shahzad and Hasan, subjected their son-in-law Yasin to physical assault over a dispute concerning a yellow-colored house. The assailants went so far as to shave Yasin’s hair and eyebrows.
However, the situation took a darker turn when Malik Hussain, a participant in the conflict, opened fire and injured Hasnain Ahmed before fleeing the scene. The injured individual received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.