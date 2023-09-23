All political parties to be provided level-playing field for elections: Solangi

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Murtaza So­langi Friday reiterated the caretak­er government’s commitment for providing a level-playing field to all registered political parties during the general elections. Addressing a news conference alongside Gov­ernor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the minister assured impartial treat­ment to any political group during the election campaign.

Solangi said the caretaker govern­ment’s tenure was extended a little bit due to the approval of fresh cen­sus results by the Council of Common Interest. He pointed to Article 51 (5) of the Constitution, stating that elec­tions would be held in line with the recently approved census after de­limitation of the constituencies.

The minister disclosed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was actively engaged in the delimitation process and announced that preliminary results of the pro­cess would be announced on No­vember 27, with the final results set for release on November 30.

In accordance with the Election Act, he said the ECP would have to give 54 days to political parties for their election campaign.

Solangi welcomed the announce­ment by the ECP that elections would take place in the first week of January, which ended propaganda against the caretaker government.

As regards the criticisms of Fawad Hassan Fawad, who served in the civil service for over 35 years, the minister highlighted that Fawad had worked with various governments.

He stressed that civil servants had no power over choosing their assign­ments, and that unfounded criticism of someone who had been unjustly imprisoned was unfair. Solangi also clarified that Fawad Hassan Fawad had no political affiliations.