Askari Tower case: ATC remands 8 suspects in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over 8 suspects to police on 5-day physical remand in a case of attacking Askari Tower. Earlier, the police produced Irfan Ja­meel, Muhammad Saeed Shah, Shehroze, Zaheer Arshad, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Jilal Zaib Khan, Ghulam Qasim and Muhammad Hamza be­fore ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of their identification parade. The investigation offi­cer submitted that the suspects were involved in the case but they were hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that the suspects had been identified in the identification parade held for the purpose.