Azerbaijan launches direct flight operations to Pakistan

Azerbaijan’s national airline announced to start of its direct flight operations to Pakistan from today.

Sources close to the development stated that Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – announced to commence of its direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore at 11:40 PM tonight.

In the inaugural flight, a total of 15 passengers will travel from Baku to Lahore while 80 passengers will be departed from Lahore to Baku.

During the initial phase, two weekly air flights will be operated between Lahore and Baku.

The Interim Minister of Aviation and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador will welcome the inaugural flight – which is scheduled to be landed tonight, meanwhile, the flight will also receive a water salute upon landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The airline has also introduced a ticket booking mobile application for the convenience of passengers, while the passengers can also book the tickets from the official website of the airline.