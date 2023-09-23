Baloch literary icon

Waja Abba Qazi, the revered father of the Baloch nation, stood as a symbol of resistance. Today, as we bid farewell to this eminent Balochi poet, the world mourns. His passing occurred at Babu Alam’s house in Turbat, Sanghani Sar, where he had been a guest.
In a literary letter addressed to Mir Sagar on a Saturday, Qazi Mubarak had foreseen this moment. In the letter, he detailed his declining health, the struggle to rise from his bed, and his diminished appetite. Waja Abba Qazi’s departure has left the Baloch people heartbroken, their tears falling like an endless rain.
Mubarak Qazi, affectionately known as Abba Qazi in Balochi literature, held a unique position in the realm of literature. Born on December 24, 1956, in Pasni Makran, he left an indelible mark on Balochi literature and culture. His dedication to the Balochi language and identity continues to inspire.
Mubarak Qazi’s literary contributions elevated Balochi literature to new heights. His writings, in simple yet profound language, carried deep meaning. He once said, “The stage of respect for challenge is death; you will gain respect, but first, you must face death.”
Though he has departed from this world, his legacy lives on, evoking both tears of sorrow and gratitude in the hearts of those he touched. May Allah grant him a high place in paradise.
MAHZILA KHURSHAID,
Turbat.