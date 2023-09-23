Saturday, September 23, 2023
Balochistan NAB reopens 65 corruption references, 30 cases

APP
September 23, 2023
QUETTA  -   The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan has submitted de­tails of 65 corruption references and around 30 cases of corruption to the accountability court, Quetta. In the light of the decision of the Supreme Court, more than 65 references against former and present parliamentarians, bureaucrats and other influential per­sons including three former chief min­isters of Balochistan had been restored. In compliance with the apex court’s or­der of striking down some sections of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) of 1999 by the previous government, the NAB Balochistan also reopened over 30 inquiries and investigations. The bureau filed an application with the court asking to initiate legal proceed­ings as per apex court judgment.

