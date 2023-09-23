Caretaker govt to create conducive environment for elections: Info Minister

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the government will create a conducive environment for general elections.

During a meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, he said the caretaker dispensation will perform its duties according to the constitution and no one will be discriminated.

In the meeting, they discussed important issues including conducting free, fair, and transparent elections and providing facilities to the media during the election process. The minister said that conducting free, fair, and transparent elections was the common responsibility of the relevant institutions. He said that media was part and parcel of various stages of the election process as it acted as a bridge for the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Authentic reporting in elections was most important to ensure access to accurate information to the public, Solangi maintained. Both leaders reiterated their determination to fully cooperate in conducting the elections in a free and transparent manner.