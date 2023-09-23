‘Chasing Impact’ event at Colabs draws entrepreneurial excellence

LAHORE-Endeavor Pakistan, a leading global organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting high-impact startups to scale, successfully hosted the “Chasing Impact” event at Colabs (Lahore Campus) that was co-sponsored by TPL in Lahore. The event witnessed a remarkable turnout and brought together prominent venture capitalists, emerging startups, and renowned entrepreneurs nationwide for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and celebration.

Ali Oosman, Founding MD - Endeavor Pakistan, stated: “Chasing Impact is about sharing Endeavor’s vision to support the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem from the ground up. We are excited to bring our global platform to the market and are proud to have already selected amazing Endeavor Entrepreneurs who represent the true potential of Pakistan. We are seeing some amazing companies in the pipeline and are confident that we will be able to help scale many more companies in the near future.”

Sarwar Khan, CEO TPL Maps, expressed his enthusiasm for the event adding that “Let us remember that in the world of entrepreneurship, impact is our compass, innovation is our map, and collaboration is our vehicle. Together, we embark on a journey to inspire, innovate, and connect, for it’s in these moments that we empower the change-makers of tomorrow.” The founders of Bazaar, Abhi, Laam, and Sadapay took to the stage to share details about their experience with Endeavor and the value they have captured from engaging with global mentors. Key highlights included insightful presentations and panel discussions featuring leading local solutions like TPL Maps with strong representation from firms like FGV, Zayn VC, and Shorooq Partners, sharing valuable insights into the current landscape, trends, and opportunities. These discussions offered a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and prospects that entrepreneurs face in securing funding.