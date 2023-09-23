Saturday, September 23, 2023
Company receives Rs 61.31m on 10th day of recovery campaign

Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in col­laboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 61.31m from 1,126 chronic defaulters in all its circles on the tenth day of its recovery campaign. A spokesman told the media here on Friday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstand­ing dues of Rs 4.29m from 129 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 35.62 million from 117 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 3.75m from 129 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.64m from 68 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer M Farooq, with the assistance of Teh­sildar Nankana Sahib M Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs 2.14 million.

Staff Reporter

