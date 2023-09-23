Court grants interim bail to Rasikh Elahi in Ring Road case

LAHORE - An an­ti-corruption court on Friday granted interim bail till Octo­ber 9 to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi’s son Rasikh Elahi, and two others in the Ring Road ex­tension project case. Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court grant­ed the interim bail to his wife Zahra Elahi and mother Qais­ara Elahi and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. Anti-corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan con­ducted proceedings on the bail applications, wherein Rasikh Elahi and others ap­peared before the court. Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi and others.