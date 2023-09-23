Saturday, September 23, 2023
Court grants interim bail to Rasikh Elahi in Ring Road case

Court grants interim bail to Rasikh Elahi in Ring Road case
Agencies
September 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An an­ti-corruption court on Friday granted interim bail till Octo­ber 9 to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi’s son Rasikh Elahi, and two others in the Ring Road ex­tension project case. Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court grant­ed the interim bail to his wife Zahra Elahi and mother Qais­ara Elahi and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. Anti-corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan con­ducted proceedings on the bail applications, wherein Rasikh Elahi and others ap­peared before the court. Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi and others.

Agencies

