Court grants interim bail to Rasikh Elahi in Ring Road case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Friday granted interim bail till October 9 to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, and two others in the Ring Road extension project case. Besides Rasikh Elahi, the court granted the interim bail to his wife Zahra Elahi and mother Qaisara Elahi and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief. Anti-corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on the bail applications, wherein Rasikh Elahi and others appeared before the court. Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.