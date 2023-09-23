Crackdown launched against counterfeit medicines in KP

Peshawar - The Director General of Drugs and Pharmacy Services, Dr Abbas, has announced a significant crackdown on counterfeit and fraudulent medicines in the province. This operation has led to substantial seizures and actions taken against those responsible.

Dr. Abbas disclosed that, based on confidential information, Drug Control Peshawar successfully intercepted a large quantity of counterfeit drugs being transported via Daewoo Cargo. These illegal medications were en route from Karachi to Peshawar through Daewoo Cargo Services. The seized contraband includes a staggering 37,000 counterfeit tablets and medicines, supposedly procured by the Sindh government.

Investigations are underway to trace the origin of these fake drugs within Peshawar. In the Namak Mandi area, numerous drug supplier stores underwent rigorous inspections. During these checks, samples of suspected fraudulent drugs were collected and sent to the drug lab for thorough analysis.

Furthermore, Dr. Abbas highlighted the swift closure of an illegal medical store in Mian Village Colony by Drug Control Kohat personnel. Similarly, a medical store near LMH Kohat was shut down due to the sale of medicines with an expired Drug License. Legal actions have been initiated against the violators under the Drug Act of 1976. Various medical stores were inspected, resulting in the confiscation of numerous suspected counterfeit and sub-standard medicines for comprehensive laboratory testing and analysis.