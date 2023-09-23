Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi National Day in traditional attire

Anadolu
9:01 AM | September 23, 2023
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday appeared in a video wearing traditional Saudi attire to celebrate the Kingdom's National Day.

 
 
 
 
×
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi National Day in traditional attire
Saudi people are set to mark their 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23
Ahmed Hasan  |22.09.2023 - Update : 22.09.2023
 
 Ronaldo dresses in traditional Arabic clothes for Saudi National Day ( Photo credit by Al Nassr FC )

 
ISTANBUL

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday appeared in a video wearing traditional Saudi attire to celebrate the Kingdom's National Day.

  
 

The Saudi people are set to mark their 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23, during which military parades, a biker parade, an arms exhibition across major cities will be held, and other festivals.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

The Saudi Al-Nassr football club, whose Ronaldo is captaining its football team, released the video on its account on X.

According to the 2-minute video, Ronaldo, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, and their Al-Nassr teammates appeared performing traditional dances with swords prepared to mark the Saudi holiday by the club.

Since Ronaldo joined the Saudi club in December 2022, he has usually taken part in Saudi holidays.

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023