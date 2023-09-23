Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday appeared in a video wearing traditional Saudi attire to celebrate the Kingdom's National Day.









×

























SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi National Day in traditional attire

Saudi people are set to mark their 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23

Ahmed Hasan |22.09.2023 - Update : 22.09.2023



Ronaldo dresses in traditional Arabic clothes for Saudi National Day ( Photo credit by Al Nassr FC )



ISTANBUL

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday appeared in a video wearing traditional Saudi attire to celebrate the Kingdom's National Day.





The Saudi people are set to mark their 93rd national day on Saturday, September 23, during which military parades, a biker parade, an arms exhibition across major cities will be held, and other festivals.

The Saudi Al-Nassr football club, whose Ronaldo is captaining its football team, released the video on its account on X.

According to the 2-minute video, Ronaldo, Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, and their Al-Nassr teammates appeared performing traditional dances with swords prepared to mark the Saudi holiday by the club.

Since Ronaldo joined the Saudi club in December 2022, he has usually taken part in Saudi holidays.