DC forms monitoring committee regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

HYDERABAD-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Rind on Friday formed a Monitoring Committee with regard to watch arrangements for celebrating Jashne-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The Monitoring Committee would be headed by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah while DSP Police, Municipal Commissioner Municipal Committee, Sub Divisional Officer Hesco, Assistant Engineer Provincial Roads, Moulana Nisar Ahmed Sikandary, Muhammad Ashraf Arain Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori, Syed Nizamuddin Shah Lakiari and Advocate Salamat Sultan are the members of the committee.

The committee would inspect the rally and procession routes of Jashne Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and would take steps for cleaning of routes and removal of encroachments. The committee would also remain in contact with law enforcement agencies and would watch the arrangements made in the light of district administration in meetings. DC also formed an Illumination Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner with Mukhtarkar, Municipal Commissioner, Town Officer, Sub Divisional Officer Hesco, Moula Nisar Ahmed Sikandari, Muhammad Ashraf Arain Sultani, Muhammad Aslam Noori, Syed Nizamuddin Shah Laki