Dollar-Free Coal

The recent exposure of Chinese coal-fired power plants using lower-quality imported coal, despite their commitment to coal with a calorific value of 6000 (CVs), is deeply concerning. This disregard for quality standards has led to the wastage of billions of rupees. Both Pakistan and China must address this situation and implement corrective measures. It is crucial to avoid burdening the common people through taxes that are failing to meet spending objectives. The misuse of funds during these challenging economic times is unacceptable, and the government must ensure that people’s tax money is not wasted.

The utilisation of substandard imported coal in Chinese power plants while billing customers for higher-quality coal is a clear violation of trust. Not a single imported consignment meets the required standards, yet multi-billion rupees in capacity payments are being collected from the public. This unethical practice not only undermines the integrity of the energy sector but also burdens the ordinary citizens who are already bearing the brunt of economic challenges. To address this issue, strict measures should be implemented to ensure compliance with the promised quality standards, and those responsible for duping customers and wasting public funds should be held accountable.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has rightly suggested avoiding the dollar for coal imports, considering exchange rate issues and opening letter of credits (LCs). This proposal holds immense potential for substantial cost savings. As most of Pakistan’s coal comes from Afghanistan and Australia, it is logical to eliminate the dollar and establish direct trade links with these countries.

By doing so, we can mitigate currency risks and negotiate better deals, ultimately reducing the financial burden imposed on the nation. Furthermore, this strategic move will align with Pakistan’s vision to strengthen its regional position and contribute to the growing global influence. To guarantee a prosperous and accountable energy sector, it is crucial for the government to consider these suggestions seriously and take immediate action before more of our people’s hard earned money goes towards unintended purposes.