Drive against power theft continues: Sepco

SUKKUR-Superintendent Engineer, Sukkur Electricity Supply Company (SEPCO), Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Friday said that on the directions of the prime minister and the Ministry of Energy, the drive against power theft continued indiscriminately in the areas.

The task force teams raided various places across the region against power pilferers and amounts of more than rupees 6 million recovered as arrears.

The SE said that during the last week of an ongoing operation against electricity theft over 100 direct hooks and illegal connections, several cases were registered and millions were recovered as arrears.

He also thanked the district administrations and Police for their cooperation in the campaign against power theft and recovery of arrears.