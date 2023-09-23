Education Secy praises Sialkot’s civic contributions

SIALKOT - Punjab’s Secretary of Education, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, has lauded the residents of Sialkot for their remarkable civic achievements, citing examples such as the International Airport, Dry Port, Sirat Study Center, and the Airline, all of which have been realized with the active participation of the local community. He emphasized that Sialkot’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration and example for others to follow.
These comments were made as Secretary Mehmood presented a performance award to Principal Professor Mujahid Bukhari of Government Jinnah Islamia College. The award was given in recognition of the construction of an academic block on the upper floor of the college library, a project made possible with the assistance of local residents.
Secretary Mehmood pointed out that this new facility will be instrumental in addressing the shortage of space for the college’s four-year BS courses. However, he also noted that there remains a need for additional classrooms.
He expressed his gratitude to key individuals who supported this initiative, including Chairman of Sialkot University Faisal Manzoor, former President of the Chamber Khawar, and former Airport Chairman Mian Riaz.
The achievement was celebrated, with Principal Govt. Murray College Prof. Nawaz, Prof. Abdul Aleem, Prof. Shams Wazir Hussain, Prof. Asif Sahlri, and Ahmad joining in congratulating Principal Mujahid Bukhari on receiving the performance award.