SIALKOT - Punjab’s Secretary of Education, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, has lauded the residents of Sialkot for their remarkable civic achieve­ments, citing examples such as the Interna­tional Airport, Dry Port, Sirat Study Center, and the Airline, all of which have been real­ized with the active participation of the lo­cal community. He emphasized that Sialkot’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration and example for others to follow.

These comments were made as Secretary Mehmood presented a performance award to Principal Professor Mujahid Bukhari of Gov­ernment Jinnah Islamia College. The award was given in recognition of the construction of an academic block on the upper floor of the college library, a project made possible with the assistance of local residents.

Secretary Mehmood pointed out that this new facility will be instrumental in address­ing the shortage of space for the college’s four-year BS courses. However, he also not­ed that there remains a need for additional classrooms.

He expressed his gratitude to key individu­als who supported this initiative, including Chairman of Sialkot University Faisal Manzo­or, former President of the Chamber Khawar, and former Airport Chairman Mian Riaz.

The achievement was celebrated, with Prin­cipal Govt. Murray College Prof. Nawaz, Prof. Abdul Aleem, Prof. Shams Wazir Hussain, Prof. Asif Sahlri, and Ahmad joining in congratulat­ing Principal Mujahid Bukhari on receiving the performance award.