Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Education Secy praises Sialkot’s civic contributions

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Punjab’s Secretary of Education, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, has lauded the residents of Sialkot for their remarkable civic achieve­ments, citing examples such as the Interna­tional Airport, Dry Port, Sirat Study Center, and the Airline, all of which have been real­ized with the active participation of the lo­cal community. He emphasized that Sialkot’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration and example for others to follow.

These comments were made as Secretary Mehmood presented a performance award to Principal Professor Mujahid Bukhari of Gov­ernment Jinnah Islamia College. The award was given in recognition of the construction of an academic block on the upper floor of the college library, a project made possible with the assistance of local residents.

Secretary Mehmood pointed out that this new facility will be instrumental in address­ing the shortage of space for the college’s four-year BS courses. However, he also not­ed that there remains a need for additional classrooms.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

He expressed his gratitude to key individu­als who supported this initiative, including Chairman of Sialkot University Faisal Manzo­or, former President of the Chamber Khawar, and former Airport Chairman Mian Riaz.

The achievement was celebrated, with Prin­cipal Govt. Murray College Prof. Nawaz, Prof. Abdul Aleem, Prof. Shams Wazir Hussain, Prof. Asif Sahlri, and Ahmad joining in congratulat­ing Principal Mujahid Bukhari on receiving the performance award.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023