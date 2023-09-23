Emerging and U19 Women cricketers to undergo skills camps

LAHORE-Twenty-six U19 women cricketers and as many emerging cricketers will undergo skills camps at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke from today (Saturday).

During the six-day camp, the players will participate in numerous practice games and undergo training sessions with coaches to help them grasp different match scenarios and improve their skills. The U19 skills camp follows this week’s U19 T20 Women’s Tournament held in Muridke, where five teams participated. The camp for emerging players will provide an opportunity for the selection committee to identify young, talented players, considering the busy schedule of women’s international cricket.

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar: “It is heartening to see talented young women cricketers from various parts of the country. The U19 and emerging players’ camps will enable the coaches to refine the players’ techniques, resulting in them becoming more tactically and technically skillful cricketers. “The upcoming camp will further enhance the participants’ skills. It has been designed to help them understand the requirements of modern-day cricket.”

U19 PLAYERS NAMES: Aleesa Mukhtiar (Multan), Aqsa Yousaf (Multan), Areesha Ansari (Okara), Haleema Dua (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Quetta), Kainat Eman Shah (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maham Anees (Rawalpindi), Mahnoor Aftab (Peshawar), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Memoona Tippu Sultan (Lahore), Mubeen Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Muqadas Bukhari (Multan), Muskan Abid (Lahore), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Saba Sher (Lahore), Samiya Afsar (Lahore), Sana Talib (Bahawalpur), Taskyn Fatima (Karachi), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi), Zaibunnisa (Charsadda), Zarish Farooq Samuel (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Rawalpindi).

SUPPORT STAFF: Waseem Yousafi (head coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach), Hajra Baloch (manager), Laila Niaz (physio), Asfand Yar Khan (strength and conditioning coach).

EMERGING PLAYERS NAMES: Amber Kainaat (Lahore), Esha Rahopoto (Hyderabad), Farzana Farooq (Lahore), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fatima Shah (Rawalpindi), Fatima Shahid Butt (Lahore), Gull Feroza (Lahore), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Humna Bilal (Rawalpindi), Khatija Chishty (Lahore), Lubna Behram (Lahore), Maham Manzoor (Hyderabad), Mahnoor Qayyum (Abbottabad), Masooma Zehra Fatima (Karachi), Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore), Rameen Shamim (Karachi), Rida Aslam (Lahore), Saba Aslam (Rawalpindi), Saima Malik (Quetta), Saiqa Riaz (Lahore), Tasmia Rubab (Lahore), Tuba Hasan (Lahore), Wajiha Munir (Multan), Warda Yousaf (Lahore), Yusra Amir (Karachi) and Zunish Abdul Sattar (Lahore).

SUPPORT STAFF: Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Dr Rabia (physio), Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach), Mohammad Usman Shahid (analyst).