FM attends consultative meeting on funding

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yesterday participated in the consultative ministerial meeting on “Funding Arrangements for Responding to Loss and Damage” held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The meeting was co-chaired by Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and COP27 President, and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE and COP28 President-Designate.During the meeting, the Foreign Minister declared that Pakistan would continue working closely with all parties in a constructive manner for a successful COP28. Last year, as Chair of the G-77 & China, Pakistan played a significant role in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27. The Foreign Minister called for the operationalization of a robust, efficient, and well-resourced “Loss and Damage Fund” (LD Fund) at COP28 and supported the proposal to establish a “High-Level Advisory Council” on the new ‘funding arrangements’.