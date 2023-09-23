FM attends consultative meeting on funding

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yesterday participat­ed in the consultative minis­terial meeting on “Funding Arrangements for Respond­ing to Loss and Damage” held at the United Nations Head­quarters in New York. The meeting was co-chaired by Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and COP27 President, and Dr Sul­tan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minis­ter of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE and COP28 President-Designate.During the meeting, the For­eign Minister declared that Pakistan would continue working closely with all par­ties in a constructive manner for a successful COP28. Last year, as Chair of the G-77 & China, Pakistan played a sig­nificant role in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27. The Foreign Min­ister called for the opera­tionalization of a robust, ef­ficient, and well-resourced “Loss and Damage Fund” (LD Fund) at COP28 and support­ed the proposal to establish a “High-Level Advisory Coun­cil” on the new ‘funding ar­rangements’.