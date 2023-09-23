Four Lesco officials taken to task for conniving in power theft

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken to task four offi­cials facilitating electricity thieves as well as defaulters. On the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer En­gineer Shahid Haider, strict action is being taken against the officers and officials conniving in electricity thefts. The company’s spokesman told the media on Friday that two officials in­volved in electricity theft had been sus­pended and cases filed against them, while departmental proceedings had been initiated against two officials for facilitating electricity thieves. He explained that a Lineman Zafarullah was found involved in electricity theft in the area of Raja Jang Sub-Division. The accused was pilfering electricity directly from light transmission line for a shop and a Dera (outhouse) and he was charged 2,190 units as a detec­tion bill valuing at Rs 124,530. In the area of Phool Nagar Sub-Division, an­other LESCO official Sardar Sain Dogar was supplying power to other houses directly from main line and by install­ing bogus meters. A case has been registered against the accused Sardar Sain Dogar, besides imposing a fine of Rs 500,000. The spokesman added that a Lineman Zahoor Ahmed was caught conniving in electricity theft in the area of Gulshan Ravai Sub-Divi­sion, as he used to illegally restore the disconnected connection of a default­er namely Abid Noor in Sanda area. The accused has been immediately suspended and departmental action has been initiated against him. Simi­larly, Malik Tariq, a LESCO official in the Davis Road Sub-Division area, has been providing electricity to a citizen Ilyas from direct supply and getting Rs 20,000 as bribe per month. The accused Tariq has been suspended and the departmental action has also been started against him, while a case has been registered against electric­ity thief namely Ilyas and Rs 350,000 have been charged as detection bill.