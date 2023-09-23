France thrash Namibia 96-0 but worry over Dupont injury

MARSEILLE-Magnificent France romped to their biggest-ever rugby victory when they ran in 14 tries, including a hat-trick for Damian Penaud, to crush Namibia 96-0 in a raucous Marseille Velodrome to keep their World Cup adventure rolling on.

France hit the ground running when Penaud caught an Antoine Dupont kick to score after seven minutes and did not let up as Jonathan Danty grabbed the second and Charles Ollivon the third after a brilliant handling move down the right wing.

Penaud and Danty each got their second before Thibaud Flament, Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey made it eight in the first half for a 54-0 lead. Divan Rossouw crossed the line for Namibia with an interception early in the second half but it was ruled out for a high hit on Dupont, which earned Johan Deysel a red card and forced the France captain off the field worryingly holding his jaw.

Meanwhile, Argentina claimed their first win in this year’s Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarter-final spot in a tight Pool D on Friday.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 points, Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty, to reward the Pumas’ domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after their initial defeat by England.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia’aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo’s late converted try adding to Christian Leali’ifano’s penalty, but it was too little, too late.

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points.