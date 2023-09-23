‘Gomel Economic Forum provides opportunity to strengthen Pak-Belarus ties’

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan, participated in the Gomel Economic Forum.

The Ambassador lauded the Gomel Economic Forum as a remarkable platform for fostering international collaboration and exploring opportunities to strengthen economic ties.

He emphasised the historical growth of diplomatic and economic relations between Pakistan and Belarus, rooted in cooperation for trade, investment, and technological advancements.

“The Gomel Economic Forum provides a unique opportunity to further strengthen these ties,” he affirmed.

While acknowledging the impressive pace of economic development between Pakistan and Belarus, Ambassador Khan also highlighted the untapped potential for growth.

He emphasised Pakistan’s strategic location and dynamic market as a gateway for Belarusian businesses to access South Asian markets and beyond. Pakistan has instituted a comprehensive investment friendly mechanism to facilitate the investors. Similarly, he pointed out that Belarus, known for its innovations and technological achievements, offers significant opportunities for Pakistani investors and businesses.

The Ambassador emphasised the pivotal role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy and identified agriculture as a key area for cooperation. Belarusian tractors are highly popular in Pakistan. Furthermore, Gomselmash, a prominent Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer, stands as a potential partner for collaboration.

He invited the Belarusian business to reach out to Pakistan’s textile industry, which accounts for approximately 60% of the country’s total exports. He also highlighted the potential for cooperation and investment in this sector.