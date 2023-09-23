Governor directs officials to take steps for improving performance

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directed the offi­cials of various departments to take steps to improve the performance for facilitating people of the areas. He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of Loralai, Turbat, Mastung, Ziarat, Dulangi and Murga Faqirzai at the Governor’s House Quetta. The only solution is that all the top officials, heads of administra­tion and departments of the province should start surprise visits to get an accurate understanding of the actual performance of each institu­tion, attendance of staff and related grievances of the people, he added. He said that without the full function­ing of institutions and their branches in all the districts of the province, the dream of a developed province could not be achieved.