Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor directs officials to take steps for improving performance

APP
September 23, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar directed the offi­cials of various departments to take steps to improve the performance for facilitating people of the areas. He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of Loralai, Turbat, Mastung, Ziarat, Dulangi and Murga Faqirzai at the Governor’s House Quetta. The only solution is that all the top officials, heads of administra­tion and departments of the province should start surprise visits to get an accurate understanding of the actual performance of each institu­tion, attendance of staff and related grievances of the people, he added. He said that without the full function­ing of institutions and their branches in all the districts of the province, the dream of a developed province could not be achieved.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023