Govt to establish dialysis unit in every district: CM

QUETTA - Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said the government would establish dialysis unit in every district of the province to pro­vide best dialysis facilities to the poor pa­tients. Talking to media persons, he said Balochistan Institute of Nephro- Urology, Quetta (BINUQ) had performed 60 suc­cessful kidney transplant operations. The facility of kidney transplantation would be expanded to the local level according to international standards aimed that to ensure best health care facilities to the masses, the chief minister that during his visit to BINUQ. He said the health depart­ment had also initiated a training course for Dialysis Medical Technicians to train the local people to run the dialysis units in all districts. Ali Mardan said the provin­cial government had all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide modern equipments to the hospi­tals. The availability of medicines in pub­lic hospitals would be ensured, he added.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mr Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to for­mulate a plan a plan to handle to tackle natural disaster disasters and to deal with any emergency situations future. He said advance arrangements should be made prior to any emergency situation and tackle any disasters in an effective manner. The Chief Minister, while chair­ing a high-level meeting at the PDMA of­fice, lauded the efforts of the authority for handling emergency situations and natural disasters across the province. Ali Mardan said that a mechanism for effec­tive utilization of resources should be formulated so that PDMA could carry out conduct relief, rescue and risk manage­ment operations. In the meeting, the care­taker chief minister was briefed about the mandate of PDMA, administrative issues, storage and warehouses in the districts of the province, the process of procurement equipment, and assessment of tackling the damages caused by the flash floods in the years 2022 and 2023. He was also briefed regarding relief and rehabilitation works, progress on the project of disaster management villages in the district head­quarters, a training program for PDMA staff and future plans including chal­lenges faced. Caretaker Provincial Minis­ter for Home and Tribal Affairs Zubair Ja­mali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Senior Member of Board of Revenue, Abdul Saboor Kakar, DG PDMA Jahanzeb Khan and additional secre­tary finance Habibur Rahman Jamot and other relevant officials were present in the meeting. Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that medicines will be provided in all district headquarters hospitals and rural health centers across the province within two weeks. Talking to media persons dur­ing his visit to Ziarat, he said medicine has not been provided in the hospitals of the province for the last two years which would be investigated. The CM said that over 700 doctors have been appointed in the far-flung areas of the province to ensure round-the-clock availability of doctors at every health centre in order to provide basic health facilities to the pub­lic after which there will be a significant improvement in the health sector. Domki said that there are complaints of low gas pressure in Ziarat and Quetta and he would ask the federal government to re­solve the issue of low gas pressure in the area immediately. He said that the pur­pose of the visit to Ziarat was to review the development projects under the Zi­arat Development Package.